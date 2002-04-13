.

.

Ecclesiastical Masonry: The Beast Like a Lamb





"After the Second Vatican Council, Pope Paul VI remarked that the smoke of Satan was seeping into the Church of God through cracks in the wall. On October 13, 1977, Pope Paul VI told the world: "The tail of the devil is functioning in the disintegration of the Catholic world. The darkness of Satan has entered and spread throughout the Catholic Church even to its summit. . Apostasy, the loss of the faith, is spreading throughout the world and into the highest levels within the Church." 1.









The Permanent Instruction of the Alta Vendita

The following is an excerpt of Hope of the Wicked, The Master Plan to Rule The World 2 by Ted Flynn. It includes the text of a Freemasonry document in which they delineate their plan to have a Pope develop and spread heresy within the Catholic Church.



The documents written between 1820 and 1846, had been circulated to members of the Alta Vendita, which was the supreme lodge of a condemned Italian secret society, the Carbonari. Father E. Cahill, S.J., wrote that the Alta Vendita was "commonly supposed to have been at the time the governing center of European Freemasonry." Pope Pius IX asked Cretineau-Joly to publish the papers, which he did in The Church and Revolution. Pope Pius IX guaranteed their authenticity in a letter of approbation sent to the author on February 25, 1861.



Below is an important excerpt of The Permanent Instruction of the Alta Vendita:



"Our ultimate end is that of Voltaire and of the French Revolution ---- the final destruction of Catholicism, and even of the Christian idea. The Pope, whoever he is, will never come to the secret societies; it is up to the secret societies to take the first step toward the Church, with the aim of conquering both of them. The task that we are going to undertake is not the work of a day, or of a month, or of a year; it may last several years, perhaps a century; but in our ranks the soldier dies and the struggle goes on.



We do not intend to win the Popes to our cause, to make them neophytes of our principles, propagators of our ideas. That would be a ridiculous dream; and if events turn out in some way, if Cardinals or prelates, for example, of their own free will or by surprise, should enter into a part of our secrets this is not at all an incentive for desiring their elevation to the See of Peter. That elevation would ruin us. Ambition alone would have led them to apostasy, the requirements of power would force them to sacrifice us. What we must ask for, what we should look for and wait for, as the Jews wait for the Messiah, is a Pope according to our needs.



With that we shall march more securely towards the assault on the Church than with the pamphlets of our brethren in France and even the gold of England. Do you want to know the reason for this? It is that with this, in order to shatter the high rock on which God has built His Church, we no longer need Hannibalian vinegar, or need gunpowder, or even need our arms. We have the little finger of the successor of Peter engaged in the ploy, and this little finger is as good, for this crusade, as all the Urban II's and all the Saint Bernards in Christendom.



We have no doubt that we will arrive at the supreme end of our efforts. But when? But how? The unknown is not yet revealed. Nevertheless, as nothing should turn us aside from the plan drawn up, and on the contrary everything should tend to this, as if as early as tomorrow success were going to crown the work that is barely sketched, we wish, in this instruction, which will remain secret for the mere initiates, to give the officials in charge of the supreme lodge some advice that they should instill in all the brethren, in the form of instruction or of a memorandum.



Now, then to assure ourselves a Pope of the required dimensions, it is a question first of shaping for this Pope a generation worthy of the reign we are dreaming of. Leave old people and those of a mature age aside; go to the youth, and if it is possible, even to the children. You will contrive for yourselves, at little cost, a reputation as good Catholics and pure patriots.



This reputation will put access to our doctrines into the midst of the young clergy, as well as deeply into the monasteries. In a few years, by the force of things, this young clergy will have overrun all the functions; they will form the sovereign's council they will be called to choose a Pontiff who should reign. And this Pontiff, like most of his contemporaries, will be necessarily more or less imbued with the (revolutionary) Italian and humanitarian principles that we are going to begin to put into circulation. It is a small grain of black mustard that we are entrusting to the ground; but the sunshine of justice will develop it up to the highest power, and you will see one day what a rich harvest this small seed will produce.



In the path that we are laying out for our brethren there are found great obstacles to conquer, difficulties of more than one kind to master. They will triumph over them by experience and by clearsightedness; but the goal is so splendid that it is important to put all the sails to the wind in order to reach it. You want to revolutionize Italy; look for the Pope whose portrait we have just drawn. You wish to establish the reign of the chosen ones on the throne of the prostitute of Babylon; let the clergy march under your standard, always believing that they are marching under the banner of the Apostolic keys. You intend to make the last vestige of tyrants and oppressors disappear; lay your snares (nets) like Simon Bar-Jona; lay them in the sacristies, the seminaries and the monasteries rather than at the bottom of the sea; and if you do not hurry, we promise you a catch more miraculous than his. The fisher of fish became the fisher of men; you will bring friends around the Apostolic Chair. You will have preached a revolution in tiara and cope, marching with the cross and the banner, a revolution that will need to be only a little bit urged on to set fire to the four corners of the world." (end of the quote from The Permanent Instruction of the Alta Vendita)



Mr. Flynn continues:

The goal would be to "effect an environment that would eventually produce a Pope and a hierarchy won over to the ideals of liberal Catholicism, all the while believing themselves to be faithful Catholics," but who in reality would promote the fruit of the Enlightenment and the DECLARATION OF THE RIGHTS OF MAN: "equality of religions, separation of Church and State, religious pluralism, etc., " the creed of Freemasonry."







Fr. Stefano Gobbi

The following is an excerpt of Our Lady's message No. 406 to Father Stefano Gobbi entitled "The Beast Like a Lamb" (Imprimaturs) 3 :

Our Lady said: "Beloved sons, today your are calling to mind my second apparition, which took place in the humble cova da Iria in Fatima, on June 13, 1917. Even as of then I foretold to you that which you are living through in these times. I announced to you the great struggle between me, the Woman Clothed with the Sun, and the huge Red Dragon (Marxist atheism) which has brought humanity to live without God.



I also foretold to you the subtle and dark work, carried out by Freemasonry with the purpose of separating you from the observance of the Law of God and thus making you victims of sins and of vices.



Above all, as Mother, I have wanted to warn you of the grave dangers which threaten the Church today, because of the many and diabolical attacks which are being carried out against it to destroy it.



To attain this end, there comes out of the earth, by way of aid to the Black Beast which arises out of the sea, a beast which has two horns like those of a lamb.



The lamb, in Holy Scripture, has always been a symbol of sacrifice. On the night of the exodus, the lamb is sacrificed, and, with its blood, the doorposts of the houses of the Hebrews are sprinkled, in order to remove them from the punishment which on the contrary strikes all the Egyptians. The Hebrew Pasch recalls this fact each year, through the immolation of a lamb, which is sacrificed and consumed. On Calvary, Jesus Christ sacrifices Himself for the redemption of humanity; He Himself becomes our Pasch and becomes the true Lamb of God who takes away all the sins of the world.



The beast has on its head two horns like those of a lamb. To the symbol of the sacrifice, there is intimately connected that of the priesthood; the two horns. The high priest of the Old Testament wore a headpiece with two horns. The bishops of the church wear the mitre with two horns to indicate the fullness of their priesthood.



.The black beast like a leopard indicates Freemasonry; the beast with the two horns like a lamb indicates Freemasonry infiltrated into the interior of the Church, that is to say, ecclesiastical Masonry, which has spread especially among the members of the hierarchy. This masonic infiltration, in the interior of the Church, was already foretold to you by me at Fatima, when I announced to you that Satan would enter in even to the summit of the Church. If the task of Masonry is to lead souls to perdition, bringing them to the worship of false divinities, the task of ecclesiastical Masonry on the other hand is that of destroying Christ and His Church, building a new idol, namely a false christ and a false church…". (end of excerpt.)







The Papacy and Heresy

The question arises: “In view of the doctrine of Papal Infallibility, is it possible for a pope to preach heresy?”



Historically, the Church has taught that as a pope continues to have free will, he can teach heresy or apostatize. However, immediately upon doing so, he is ipso facto automatically deposed. Schismatics lose all jurisdiction, immediately. As such, he ceases immediately at that time to be the pope (i.e., he can not be the head of that which he is no longer a member). This is the teaching of the Fathers of the Church, St. Thomas Aquinas, and other Doctors of the Church. Consequently, his heretical teaching would fall outside of the doctrine of Papal Infallibility, as discussed above.



As we discussed in detail in Upon This Rock and Supreme Authority of the Pope Until Death or Abdication, the charism of Papal Infallibility resides with the chair or office of Pope, not with the individual. Hence, when such a pope apostatizes in his heart, he immediately abandons the office of Pope, and the charism of Papal Infallibility remains behind with the “chair” or office. It should be emphasized that under no circumstances are the Faithful bound to obey, nor should the Faithful obey, any teachings of an apostate so-called “pope”. However in the event that this occurs, we caution the reader to seek guidance from a good priest who has remained loyal to the historical teachings of the Church.







The Secret of Fatima

In 1917, Our Lady appeared to three peasant children in Fatima, Portugal. The mystical occurrences and the messages imparted there by Our Lady have been approved by the Church as worthy of belief. The message of Our Lady of Fatima is considered to be in three parts. For many years the first two parts were disclosed to the public, with the third part (or Secret of Fatima) being suppressed by the Vatican.



Much has been written on the Secret of Fatima. It is not the purpose of this writing to analyze all of the relevant evidence and events that have transpired. Fr. Paul Kramer wrote an excellent analysis in his book, The Devil’s Final Battle (online). Nonetheless, there are a number of issues that we will address in general with links to the corresponding details contained in Fr. Kramer’s work.



During the decades of suppression, the world waited in anticipation for the release of the Secret of Fatima. Clues to its contents were provided by one of the Fatima visionaries, Sr. Lucia, in various communique and interviews, as well as by Cardinal Ratzinger (now Ex-Pope Benedict XVI) and others. Certain information provided therein, conflicts with both the contents of the Secret and the interpretation as published subsequently by the Vatican in 2000.



In a 1984 interview (and 3 years after the shooting of Pope John Paul II), Cardinal Ratzinger (then head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith ‘CDF’) stated that the Secret of Fatima refers to ‘dangers threatening the faith and the life of the Christian and therefore (the life) of the world.’. He added it also refers to ‘the importance of the Novissimi [the Last Times/the Last Things]’ and that ‘if it is not published at least for now, it is to avoid confusing religious prophecy with sensationalism…’ The Cardinal further revealed that ‘the things contained in this ‘Third Secret’ correspond to what has been announced in Scripture and has been said again and again in many other Marian apparitions, first of all that of Fatima…’”



We hasten to add that Cardinal Mario Luigi Ciappi, who was Pope John Paul II’s personal papal theologian, was quoted as saying: “In the Third Secret it is foretold, among other things, that the great apostasy in the Church will begin at the top.”



At the beatification of two of the Fatima visionaries on May 13, 2000, Secretary of State, Cardinal Angelo Sodano issued a statement that the Secret of Fatima would be revealed, but only after a commentary had been prepared by the CDF that reported to him. He stated that the Secret of Fatima “must be interpreted in a symbolic key”, and suggested that the events of the Secret “now seem part of the past”.



In June, 2000, the Secret, and an unofficial and nonbinding introduction and interpretation of the Secret of Fatima was published by the CDF. This was quite rare, as generally the Church relies upon the Holy Spirit to assist the faithful reader in discerning private prophecy. Msgr. Bertone (now a cardinal) authored the introduction; while Cardinal Ratzinger (now Ex-Pope Benedict XVI) authored the interpretation of the Secret. Both followed the lead of Cardinal Sodano in suggesting that the Secret of Fatima was a matter of the past, and key aspects were realized in the assassination attempt upon Pope John Paul II’s life on May 13, 1981.



Consider the following excerpts from Cardinal Ratzinger’s interpretation: “…For this reason, the figurative language of the visions is symbolic. In this regard, Cardinal Sodano stated: ‘[they] do not describe photographically the details of future events, but synthesize and compress against a single background facts which extend through time in an unspecified succession and duration’… Therefore we must totally discount fatalistic explanations of the ‘secret’, such as, for example, the claim that the would-be assassin of 13 May 1981 was merely an instrument of the divine plan guided by Providence and could not therefore have acted freely, or other similar ideas in circulation… In the vision, the pope too is killed along with the martyrs. When, after the attempted assassination on 13 May 1981, the Holy Father had the text of the third part of the ‘secret’ brought to him, was it not inevitable that he should see in it his own fate? He had been very close to death, and he himself explained his survival in the following words: ‘... it was a mother’s hand that guided the bullet’s path and in his throes the pope halted at the threshold of death’ (13 May 1994). That here ‘a mother’s hand’ had deflected the fateful bullet only shows once more that there is no immutable destiny, that faith and prayer are forces which can influence history and that in the end prayer is more powerful than bullets and faith more powerful than armies…And so we come to the final question: What is the meaning of the ‘secret’ of Fatima as a whole (in its three parts)? What does it say to us? First of all we must affirm with Cardinal Sodano: ‘... the events to which the third part of the ‘secret’ of Fatima refers now seem part of the past’… .”



The contradictions are obvious.



Are we to believe that the words of Our Lady: “In the end, My Immaculate Heart will triumph. The Holy Father will consecrate Russia to Me, and she will be converted, and a period of peace will be granted to the world… .” have been realized? Has the end come and gone? Has Russia stopped spreading her errors? Has a period of peace been granted to the world as promised?



Cardinals Sodano, Bertone and Ratzinger would have us believe that the Secret of Fatima was realized in the past, largely by the failed assassination attempt upon John Paul II on May 13, 1981. Notwithstanding the volumes that have been written in respect of Secret of Fatima and the events surrounding the release above, we have one simple problem that remains unresolved.



We know for a fact that Pope John Paul II read the Secret of Fatima at least twice, and that a failed assassination attempt was made upon his life on May 13, 1981. Further, we know that one of the readings of the Secret by John Paul II occurred shortly after the failed assassination attempt. For the sake of argument we will overlook the fact that he was not killed as stated in the released Secret; and that while it was supposed to be realized largely in 1981, we are supposed to believe that the Pope procrastinated 19 years in releasing the Secret. What we do know for a fact is that in 1994, Pope John Paul II continued to await the fulfillment of the Secret of Fatima.



In 1994, Pope John Paul II wrote a book in advance of the new millennium entitled: Crossing the Threshold of Hope. Therein, he wrote the following, “…If victory comes it will be brought by Mary. Christ will conquer through her, because He wants the Church’s victories now and in the future to be linked to her…I could see…that there was a certain continuity among LaSalette, Lourdes and Fatima…And thus we come to May 13, 1981, when I was wounded by gunshots fired in St. Peter’s Square. . . the assassination attempt had occurred on the exact anniversary of the day Mary appeared to the three children at Fatima in Portugal and spoke to them the words that now, at the end of this century, seem to be close to their fulfillment… .”



In the following chapter John Paul II stated, “…Andre Malraux was certainly right when he said that the twenty-first century would be the century of religion or it would not be at all… .”



Your attention is directed to three points in the citation above. First, it was authored in 1994, or 13 years after the failed attempt upon his life. This is a salient point, as we shall see that at such time, John Paul II continued to await the fulfillment of the Secret of Fatima.



Secondly, note the last half of the passage beginning with the words: “there was a certain continuity among LaSalette, Lourdes, and Fatima” and ending with “seem to be close to their fulfillment… .” Here in the same thought, John Paul acknowledges: (a) the failed attempt upon his life, and implicitly that the realization of the Secret of Fatima had not been realized by such assassination attempt; (b) that he continued to await the realization of not only the message of Fatima (including the Secret part), but also the realization of the messages of LaSalette, and Lourdes, as well; and (c) that he could see such realization being close to the end of the 20th century.



Lastly, note the words: “Andre Malraux was certainly right when he said that the twenty-first century would be the century of religion or it would not be at all.” Here he expresses his concern that the people of the 21st century would be a people of religion, or time would end. The implication is that if man failed to embrace religion, God would be forced into acting, and end time.







The End of Times

During the 1960s, Our Lady appeared to four little girls in a hamlet in Garabandal, Spain. The mystical occurrences and the messages imparted by Our Lady remain under investigation by the Church. In the writing Warning Watch – 2017 (Part 1 Part 2 Part 3 ) we addressed these messages in summary form.



Your attention is directed to a message imparted by Our Lady to one of the visionaries.



"After Pope John XXIII died, Our Lady told me, 'after Pope John, there will be three more Popes, one will reign only a short time, and then it will be the end of times.' When Pope Paul VI became Pope, Our Lady mentioned this to me again. She said, 'Now there will be two more Popes and then it will be the end of times, but not the end of the world.'" (The words of Conchita, of Garabandal).



Pope John XXIII died on June 3, 1963



1. Paul VI reigned from June 21, 1963 to August 6, 1978

2. John Paul I reigned from August 26, 1978 to September 28, 1978

3. John Paul II reigned from October 16, 1978 to April 2, 2005.



"We are now standing in the face of the greatest historical confrontation humanity has gone through. I do not think that wide circles of the American society or wide circles of the Christian community realize this fully. We are now facing the final confrontation between the Church and the anti-Church, of the Gospel versus the anti-Gospel. This confrontation lies within the plans of Divine Providence … It is a … test of 2,000 years of culture and Christian civilization with all of its consequences for human dignity, individual rights, human rights and the rights of nations." (Pope John Paul II, as Karol Cardinal Wojtyla, spoke these words during a visit to the United States in 1976. Source: "Notable & Quotable", Karol Cardinal Wojtyla, WallStreet Journal, Nov. 9, 1978.)







The Smoke of Satan

In a number of her messages to Fr. Gobbi, Our Lady used the phrase "smoke of Satan" to refer to liberalism, error, and apostasy entering the Church.



This fact notwithstanding, one has to wonder if the words of Pope Paul VI carried a more specific reference, even a prophetic one. Only Heaven knows. However, his metaphorical reference to smoke entering the Church does seem inspired.



Upon the death of a Pope, a conclave of cardinals gathers in Rome to elect the next successor to Pope St. Peter. Upon the election of a new Pope, it is a long-standing tradition to send a ceremonial signal to the world that a new pontiff has been chosen.



The signal --------

White smoke is emitted from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican.





Prophecy Fulfilled

We published the above piece in May of 2001. Since such time Our Lord provided additional insight into the fulfillment of the coming of the False Prophet, whom we are told via John Leary4 and Louise Tomkiel5 will be an Antipope (specifically, the successor to John Paul II ). As can be expected, the Antipope will cause much confusion within the Church. You will recall that the phrase 'Beast Like a Lamb' refers to the False Prophet of Revelation 13, 16, 19 & 20.



Following also, are two articles representing the realization of the 'prophetic' words of Pope Paul VI above, and those of Louise Tomkiel below:





Louise Tomkiel - April 13, 2002:



Our Heavenly Father stated, "…When, in the very near future, a new Pope is chosen and the smoke rises from the Vatican -- look closely, for as the devil appeared in the smoke from the bombing of the twin towers in New York City, so too, will a sign appear in the 'white smoke' from the Vatican. Deception is in full power…"





CBS News - April 19, 2005 (Upon the election of Pope Benedict XVI):



VATICAN CITY - (CBS/AP) -- "There was an agonizing wait as the smoke went up and it appeared to be white -- but nobody was sure. Then the bells began to toll and people screamed in joy, "long live the pope!"



For the tens of thousands of people packed St. Peter's Square on Tuesday for a second day to watch the narrow chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, it was an agonizing 15 minutes of uncertainty. People said "white," and "black," then some began to chant "it's white, it's white," and a group of Brazilians started jumping up and down, pushing their fists in the air…"



Comment: As a deceiver, he will cause great confusion.



Source: www.cbsnews.com/stories/2005/04/19/world/main689231.shtml





Time Magazine - April 24, 2005 (Referring to the smoke signaling the election of Benedict XVI):



"… Even though Joseph Cardinal Ratzinger had been proclaimed the front runner, Pope John Paul II's strong right hand, he was an introvert, bookish, had always been able to walk from his apartment to the Vatican without attracting much notice. But that would all change just three days after his 78th birthday, when the papal conclave's fourth ballot gave him the two-thirds vote of the Cardinals needed to become the 265th Pope. Crowds milled in St. Peter's Square, watching the tin chimney, waiting for the white smoke that would signal a choice had been made. Inside the Sistine Chapel the Cardinals wrestled with the stove in the corner just left of the entrance.

"They were trying to get enough chemicals on the fire to make the smoke white," recalls Chicago's Francis Cardinal George. "The stove backed up, pouring smoke into the chapel." Outside, when the first tendrils appeared, they were gray and vague. But in time they whitened, and then the bells pealed, and people came running into the square from all directions to hear the news, "Habemus Papam!" We have a Pope! And then the transformation began…"



Comment: Thus we see the literal realization of the prophetic words of Pope Paul VI: 'The smoke of Satan has seeped into the Church of God'; and the sign predicted through Louise Tomkiel.



Source: http://content.time.com/time/magazine/article/0,9171,1053679,00.html







Personal Revelation

We mentioned earlier that a number of prophecies (yet to be approved) indicated that the successor to Pope John Paul II would be an Antipope. As an example, consider the prophecy of Jesus via John Leary on March 13, 1999: Jesus said, "My people, a time is coming when many churches will all be joined in a one world religion. The Antipope, who will replace Pope John Paul II, will make accommodations to join all religions as one. Many Traditions of My church will be compromised under the guise of unity. Unifying the Churches will be one more step by the Masons toward one world control. This one world religion will then allow the Antichrist an opportunity to have everyone worship him as a world ruler. Do not follow either the Antichrist or this Antipope, who will be trying to deceive the people not to have allegiance to Me only. You will see how the New Age movement will draw innocent people into following this one world religion. Do not be fooled, but continue to remain faithful to Me and not these False Witnesses."



During the evening of April 19, 2005, the day of the election of Pope Benedict XVI, I was unsettled as I had expected a liberal to be elected as the next Pope, as a number of contemporary prophecies had indicated that the successor of Pope John Paul II would be the Antipope.



At the time, I viewed Cardinal Ratzinger (subsequently, Benedict XVI) as a conservative. As the Cardinal in charge of the CDF, he had written many conservative Catholic publications. Troubled over this, I prayed to Our Lord, and I received the following, which I share for your discernment.



The following words formed audibly in my mind:





. "If the First Beast is a man of duplicity, what can be expected of the Second? Is not Satan a snake?" ..

The First and Second Beasts, of course, refer to the Beasts of Revelation 13. Most interpret them to be the Antichrist and the False Prophet, respectively. Also, see Dan 8:17-26 and Dan 11:23, which address the duplicity of the Antichrist.





The Number of His Name

“…This calls for wisdom: let him who has understanding reckon the number of the beast, for it is a human number, its number is six hundred and sixty-six.” (Rv 13:18)



As stated above, most interpret the second Beast of Revelation to be the False Prophet, and most interpret Rv 18 to refer to the First Beast. It is not the purpose of this writing to dispute such interpretations. Having said that, we note a very interesting occurrence.



Certain of the ancients assigned number values to the letters of their alphabets. The Apocalypse of John (it’s official title) was written in Greek by St. John (a Jew), while on the island of Patmos (a Roman Province). An interesting question arises in attempting to decipher the riddle of Rv 13:18: Does one use the Hebrew numbering system, as St. John was a Jew; the Latin numbering system, as he was in a Roman Province during its writing; or the Greek numbering system, as the book was written in Greek?



We submit that as Revelation was written in Greek, it would follow contextually that the Greek numbering system (Isopsephia) should be used in testing the names of End Times personages. We would add that one should analyze their names not only in their native language, but in the Greek equivalent, also. That is to say, that the Greek form of personal names is very important. Lastly, as we discussed in length in Upon This Rock, the changing of names indicates an elevation in authority. In How to Identify the Antichrist, we indicated that it was predicted that the Antichrist will change his name, also. Accordingly, it would follow that we analyze their birth names, as well as their names after such changes.



The name “Benedict” in Greek is “Benediktos”. The name “ Benediktos ” using the Greek Isopsephia, totals 666.

We do not believe in coincidences.







Did the Actions of Pope Benedict XVI Help the New World Order?

The United Nations was founded by the Masonic elite as a result of World War II and the failing of the League of Nations several years earlier. It is an integral part of their quest for a one-world government.



The UN has a scandalous history - a history of fraud, misappropriation of funds, grand larceny, defalcation of records, large scale promotion of human birth control and human fetal abortion, and more. In short, the United Nations is comprised of ambassadors of Satan.



In view of the revolting past of the UN, many were astonished in 2008 at Pope Benedict XVI’s speech before the UN General Assembly warning nations against undermining the authority of the United Nations by acting unilaterally. The Pope found time to bless the UN flag, also. Many feel that an exorcism would have been more appropriate.



In 2009, Pope Benedict issued his encyclical, Caritas in Veritate (Charity in Truth), which astonished many. It called all to embrace globalization including the theological dimension, subsidiarity in governance, the reform of the United Nations, and a true world political authority.



Thereafter in 2011, the Pontifical Council For Justice and Peace issued Towards Reforming the International Financial and Monetary Systems in the Context of Global Public Authority. Essentially by way of this publication, the Vatican called for the nations of the world to surrender their national sovereignty over their respective financial and monetary systems to a “global public authority” with “a body that will carry out the functions of a kind of ‘central world bank’ that regulates the flow and system of monetary exchanges similar to the national central banks”. That is to say that in respect of financial and monetary affairs, the Vatican called for a one-world government with a one-world central bank. Additionally, the Vatican called for a transactional tax upon all monetary transactions. The publication stated “...Such a passage, which is already timidly under way, would ensure the citizens of all countries - regardless of their size or power - peace and security, development, and free, stable and transparent markets... .”



One can not help but notice the phrase: “peace and security”. It is reminiscent of 1Thes 5:2-3 which reads: “For you yourselves know well that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night. When people say, ‘There is peace and security,’ then sudden destruction will come upon them as travail comes upon a woman with child, and there will be no escape.”



Collectively, the wording of the above mentioned two documents have to be welcomed by the Illuminati. A number of the concepts, and even key words and phrases, of the New World Order program are contained therein. Things such as: sharing, the urgent need for a political authority such as the United Nations, achieving the common good, sustainable development, central world bank such as the International Monetary Fund, and taxation on financial transactions. So delighted was the US Council on Foreign Relations, that it included a favorable article on the Pontifical Council’s release in one if its recent issues of its Foreign Affairs magazine.







An Additional Sign From God

It is a popular cliché to use the chance occurrence of lighting striking in the same place twice as a metaphor for the almost impossible. However, that is just what occurred hours after Pope Benedict XVI announced his future abdication.



USA Today – February 12, 2013:

“…An apparent photo of a lightning bolt striking St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican Monday night – the same day that Pope Benedict XVI announced his resignation, stunning the world -- has gone viral.



Filippo Monteforte, a photographer with Agence France Press, told England's Daily Mirror that "I took the picture from St. Peter's Square while sheltered by the columns. It was icy cold and raining sheets. When the storm started, I thought that lightning might strike the rod, so I decided it was worth seeing whether – if it DID strike – I could get the shot at exactly the right moment."



Monteforte waited for more than two hours and was rewarded for his patience with not one but two bolts, the Mirror reported… .”



Source: www.usatoday.com/story/weather/2013/02/12/lightning-bolt-strikes-vatican-pope-benedict-resignation/1913095



In a message to John Leary on February 14, 2013, Jesus confirmed that this was no coincidence. Jesus said, "My people, many of you viewed the two lightning strikes on the dome of the Vatican hours after Pope Benedict announced his coming resignation. Tomorrow there is an asteroid that will come within 17,000 miles of the earth. Comets will come by the earth in March and December of this year. All of these events could be taken as omens of things to come. I have warned My faithful to have some food on hand for any shortages, and to have a backpack ready to leave for My refuges."







Ex-Pope Benedict XVI Lost the Charism of Papal Infallibility

On February 11, 2013 and by an act of his free will, Pope Benedict XVI announced publicly that he would resign as Pope and the head of the Catholic Church with effect at 8 p.m. on February 28, 2013.



Your attention is directed to the fact that he made the announcement of his abdication publicly before a consistory of cardinals; made it with the full freedom of his free will; renounced any and all claims to the ministry of Bishop of Rome, Successor of Saint Peter; and declared that the Petrine office would be vacant on February 28, 2013. (emphasis added)



A question arises as to whether a Roman Pontiff can resign, or whether he is a Pope for life. As stated earlier, a Pope continues to possess his free will (cf. Sir 15:14). That includes the ability to abdicate his position and authority as Pope, should he choose to do so.



The Code of Canon Law is very clear on this matter. It states, "If it happens that the Roman Pontiff resigns his office, it is required for validity that the resignation is made freely and properly manifested but not that it is accepted by anyone." (Canon 332, No. 2).6



Indeed, a number of Popes have resigned during the 2,000 year history of the Church.



Should a Pope resign, what then becomes of the charism of Papal Infallibility and the former Pope? As we discussed at length in Benedict XVI Has Lost the Charism of Papal Infallibility, and Upon This Rock and Supreme Authority of the Pope Until Death of Abdication, the First Vatican Council went to great lengths in its formal definition of Papal Infallibility to indicate that the charism of Papal Infallibility is attached to the chair or office of Pope, not to the individual. Accordingly, it remains behind with the “chair” or office of Pope. Thus at 8 p.m. on February 28, 2013, Ex-Pope Benedict XVI, lost the charism of Papal Infallibility. He can no longer bind or loose the Faithful in his teachings (cf. Mt 16:15-19). That is to say, that ANY subsequent teachings of Ex-Pope Benedict XVI are NOT binding upon the Faithful, and the Faithful are not obliged to obey.



It would be possible for Ex-Pope Benedict XVI to be re-elected Pope, provided it is done pursuant to a duly-called and legitimate conclave upon the death or abdication of Pope Francis I; and provided that he receives a sufficient number of positive votes. Absent this, any attempt by Ex-Pope Benedict XVI to reclaim the authority of Pope, is illegitimate and completely null and void.



We note that in the cases of Papal abdication of the past, the Popes in question returned to their former positions in fact and in appearance. Upon his abdication in 1294, Pope Celestine V returned to being a hermit and to his prior name, Peter of Morrone. Upon the abdication of Pope Gregory XII in 1415, he was reinstated into the college of cardinals, as Cardinal Angelo Carrer. In contrast, Ex-Pope Benedict XV: (a) has retained the name Benedict, (b) continues to wear the white cassock, (c) continues to use his papal coat of arms which contain the keys, and (d) has assumed the title: “Pope Emeritus”. Ex-Pope Benedict XVI, did allow his papal ring to be destroyed.



We would emphasize that Jesus transferred only one set of keys to Pope St. Peter; and under no circumstances can Ex-Pope Benedict simply come out of retirement and lay claim to the keys.







Jesus Cleaned House

.

The following are a few excerpts of messages imparted to an anonymous visionary who uses the moniker, Locutions to the World7, which are relevant to the abdication of Benedict XVI:



February 16, 2013 – The War Has Begun – Jesus said, “I take the time to explain each part in great detail so the whole picture will be clear. The resignation of Pope Benedict is the beginning of the great war. It is now the hour of conflict when the armies of Satan rise up to destroy the Church. However, this resignation was a surprise, the Woman Clothed With the Sun took the initiative. Seeing all that is to come, she began the war. This surprise move has shifted everything. Now, Satan must adjust to the reality of the new pope [ i.e. Pope Francis I ] who sees so clearly that this is the Age of Mary... . "



February 17, 2013 - Moving Up the Timetable -- Jesus said, "Keep your eyes open. See all the world events that suddenly will begin to happen. These are a response to the Holy Father's announcement. The war has begun. The first shot has been fired. I did not wait for Satan to act. I would not give him the chance to decide the timetable. I led the Pope to take this extraordinary action because I wanted to decide the time and the setting. Now the shot has been fired. It is a shot of faith, of belief that the Spirit will guide the Church.



Keep your eyes open. You will see the demonic response. You will see whom he stirs to acts of violence, whom he gets to take the world stage. He must lead those whom he controls to action. The time has been moved up. Otherwise, he would have greater armies and greater forces. He is forced to begin with what he already has in place. It is too late now to deploy all that he wanted. His forces are not as strong as they would have been. The announcement has stirred those who believe in me. There is great expectancy. Still, the Church herself is not yet ready but that will be remedied by the new pope whom I have already enlightened."



Mary said, "The time is short. My children must be prepared. Events will happen quickly… . "



February 23, 2013 - The Resignation As A Sign -- Jesus said, "The highest chair in the world will soon be vacant…Now, this chair of Peter has been brought to this special moment by a pope who obeyed my inner word that he should hand over the keys of the kingdom to another.



What a solemn and unique moment in modern history. A living pope surrenders his powers so another pope can gain them. A living pope removes himself from the chair of Peter so another could take his place. Only I could have brought this about as my Holy Spirit stirred so forcibly in the heart of Benedict…See it as a sign that I have only begun to act… ."







Ex-Pope Benedict XVI Declared That God Called For His Abdication



Pope Francis's predecessor breaks silence to clarify the explanation he gave to cardinals when he stepped down.



The Guardian - August 21, 2013 -- "The former pope Benedict has claimed that his resignation in February was prompted by God, who told him to do it during a "mystical experience".



Breaking his silence for the first time since he became the first pope to step down in 600 years, the 86-year-old reportedly said: "God told me to" when asked what had pushed him to retire to a secluded residence in the Vatican gardens.



Benedict denied he had been visited by an apparition or had heard God's voice, but said he had undergone a "mystical experience" during which God had inspired in him an "absolute desire" to dedicate his life to prayer rather than push on as pope... . "



Source: www.theguardian.com/world/2013/aug/21/pope-benedict-god-resign-mystical-experience





The Catechism of the Catholic Church

- A concise summary of the TRUE Catholic Faith

(Everyone needs to obtain a hard copy of this now,

as they will be taken off of the shelves, soon.)

Topical

Electronic Search







At the Yahoo - Era of Peace Site - Under the LINKS section :

See: The False Prophet Contains current information on the False Prophet as it develops

Prepared with the Grace of God

By Ben J. Verdina, May 2001 (edited September, 2016)

abbacub2000@aol.com

An Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

I, (your name), a faithless sinner-- renew and ratify today in thy hands, O Immaculate Mother, the vows of my Baptism; I renounce forever Satan, his pomps and works; and I give myself entirely to Jesus Christ, the Incarnate Wisdom, to carry my cross after Him all the days of my life, and to be more faithful to Him than I have ever been before.

In the presence of all the heavenly court I choose thee this day, for my Mother and Mistress. I deliver and consecrate to thee, as thy slave, my body and soul, my goods, both interior and exterior, and even the value of all my good actions, past, present and future; leaving to thee the entire and full right of disposing of me, and all that belongs to me, without exception, according to thy good pleasure, for the greater glory of God, in time and in eternity. Amen.

An Act of Consecration to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Abyss of Mercy and Source of every grace and blessing, I consecrate and unite myself to You without exception or reserve - all that I am and all that I have, both temporal and spiritual, past present and future, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, your Mother.



I leave myself entirely at Your disposal with complete confidence in Your Mercy and Love and I beg You to look upon this offering of my nothingness before You and to use me for Your own glory, for the honor of Your Mother and for the salvation of souls. Help me to seek You alone in all things. Hide me in the shelter of Your Most Sacred Heart and be my only Consolation and Refuge.



Grant me the graces I need to joyfully accept Your Cross daily, to lead a holy life and to die a holy death in Your service. Help me to trust completely in Your Mercy and Love and never to fear to humbly throw myself before the infinite Ocean of mercy which is Your Most Sacred Heart, especially at those times when I may fail in my faithfulness in Your service. Through this weak and miserable instrument, may Your Mercy, Love, glory and power shine forth. Above all, set my poor heart on fire with the Flame of Love which burns in Your Most Sacred Heart, and teach me how to return love for Love. Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on me - for I place all my trust in You.

How To Save Your Children

During one of the cenacles which Fr. Gobbi held in the United States, he was urged by many concerned people to ask Our Lady specifically what could be done to save the youth from the seductions of the world which were leading many of them astray and causing them to leave the Church. Our Lady gave Fr. Gobbi this definite and final solution to console the parents who are so concerned about the salvation of their children:

Pray the Rosary ! Every time you pray the Rosary say: "With this Rosary I bind all my children to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.". In doing so, Our Lady promised "to see to their souls.".

The Memorare

Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to your protection, implored your help, or sought your intercession, was left unaided. Inspired by this confidence, I fly unto you, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother. To you I come; before you I stand sinful and sorrowful. O Mother of the Word Incarnate! Despise not my petitions, but in your mercy hear and answer me. Amen.

Footnotes

Recommended Reading



The False Prophet – Updated information on the False Prophet

To Protect the Faith - Discusses Pope John Paul II's Apostolic Letter Motu Proprio: Ad Tuendam Fidem, and more.

The Supreme Authority of the Pope Until Death or Abdication - Read the section entitled: 'The False Prophet'

HUMANUM GENUS, Encyclical of Pope Leo XIII on Freemasonry; April 20, 1884

To the Priests, Our Lady’s Beloved Sons, By Fr. Stefano Gobbi; The Marian Movement of Priests, National Headquarters USA, P.O. Box 8, St. Francis Maine, USA 04774-0008; Tel: 207-398-3375; IMPRIMATUR: Most Reverend Donald W. Montrose, D.D. Bishop of Stockton February 2, 1998

Hope of the Wicked, The Master Plan to Rule The World, by Ted Flynn; MaxKol Communications, Inc. 1301 Moran Road, Suite 303, Sterling, Virginia, 20166.





For Additional Information On This and Related Topics Go To:

http://groups.yahoo.com/neo/groups/era-of-peace/info

To subscribe to era-of-peace send an email to: era-of-peace-subscribe@yahoogroups.com

This writing is available on the Internet at

www.call2holiness.org





Also, read the following writings posted at the above mentioned web site:

Iniquity With Divine Retribution at the Dawn of the Era of Peace – A Summary Guide to the Tribulation After The Warning Tribulation Update Thank You For Having Responded To My Call Sky Signs Ben's Calling The Statues of Our Lady Are Crying For Our Help Prayers of Consecration & Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Heaven and Earth Are Uniting – Fr. Gobbi Ave Maria: Coredemptrix, Mediatrix and Advocate Supreme Authority of the Pope Until Death or Abdication The Myth of the Pre-Tribulational Rapture To Protect the Faith Both Faith and Good Works Required The Catechism and the "Term" Coredemptrix Ecclesiastical Masonry: The Beast Like a Lamb Tribulation Protection: The Blood of the Lamb Scripture Alone? Is Half of the Story Sufficient? Has Matthew 24:14 Been Realized? 'Definitely Yes' To the Refuges on Wings of Eagles Must the Reconstruction of the Temple of Jerusalem Precede the Second Coming of Jesus Christ? The Abomination of Desolation The Era of Peace The Original Prayer to St. Michael Mary, Queen and Queen Mother How to Identify the Antichrist The Whore of Babylon The Mark of the Beast Upon This Rock

"But against the apostolic see and the Roman Pontiff the contention of these enemies [Freemasonry] has been for a long time directed. The Pontiff was first, for specious reasons, thrust out from the bulwark of his liberty and of his right, the civil princedom; soon, he was unjustly driven into a condition which was unbearable because of the difficulties raised on all sides; and now the time has come when the partisans of the sects openly declare, what in secret among themselves they have for a long time plotted, that the sacred power of the Pontiffs must be abolished, and that the papacy itself, founded by divine right, must be utterly destroyed. If other proofs were wanting, this fact would be sufficiently disclosed by the testimony of men well informed, of whom some at other times, and others again recently, have declared it to be true of the Freemasons that they especially desire to assail the Church with irreconcilable hostility, and that they will never rest until they have destroyed whatever the supreme Pontiffs have established for the sake of religion."

Pope Leo XIII, Humanum Genus, 1884

Return to Index

.

We have made reasonable attempts to assure that all materials found on our website are either in the public domain, have received copyright permission, fall under "fair use" provisions of copyright law, or are otherwise available for public use.

As graphics are freely distributed and used throughout the Internet without any attribution, it is particularly difficult to attribute copyright ownership to them. Thus, if any copyrighted material or graphic is found on our website that belongs to you, please contact us so we may either obtain copyright permission and properly acknowledge the owner, or remove the graphic in question.

Certain graphics compliments of www.bellsnwhistles.com